Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.4 %

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

