Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.