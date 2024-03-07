Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

