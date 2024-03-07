Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $241.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

