Equities Analysts Set Expectations for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $277.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

