Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.