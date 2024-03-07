Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,309,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,383,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

