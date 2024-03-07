EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.00. EVgo shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3,812,079 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EVgo by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.50.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

