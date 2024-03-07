F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

