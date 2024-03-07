Fathom (FTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fathom has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.