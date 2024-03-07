Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.