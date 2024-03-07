Federated Hermes Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,166 shares of company stock valued at $68,984,420 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

