Federated Hermes Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

