Financial Review: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.15 billion N/A $686.99 million $0.80 10.26 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.13 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.91

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 31.46% 36.20% 8.48% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

