Financial Review: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) versus The Competition

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 397 924 1379 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.49%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors -1.53% -378.29% -2.10%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.45 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.50 billion $43.00 million 5.09

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.