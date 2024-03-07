Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Tony R. Pattison Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,788.17).

Fiske Price Performance

LON FKE opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.04. Fiske plc has a 52 week low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiske Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Articles

