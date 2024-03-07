Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 451,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,372,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,618,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,955,000 after purchasing an additional 186,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

