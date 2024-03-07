Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortis by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,607,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,425,000 after buying an additional 1,469,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 777,821 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after acquiring an additional 746,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

