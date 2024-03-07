Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 230.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

