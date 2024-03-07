Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 75,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 991,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 109,302 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

