FY2023 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Raised by Zacks Research

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $38.29.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

