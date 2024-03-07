Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.60. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,265,406 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 626,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,972 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $21,961,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 240,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.01.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

