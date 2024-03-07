Getty Images (GETY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 0.6 %

Getty Images stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $696,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.