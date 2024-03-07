Getty Images (GETY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Images stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
In other news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $696,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
