Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Globant stock opened at $209.83 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

