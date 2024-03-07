GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOCO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $284.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

