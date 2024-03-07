Green Brick Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 609,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 543,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

