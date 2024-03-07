Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

