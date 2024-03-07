GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 million.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.