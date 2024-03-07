Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $469.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

