Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

