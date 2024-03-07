Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

