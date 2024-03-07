HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

