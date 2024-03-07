HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

