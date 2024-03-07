HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.33. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HashiCorp shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,196,680 shares changing hands.

HCP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

