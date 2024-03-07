Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,429 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

HE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

