HC Wainwright Weighs in on ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.