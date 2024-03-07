HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

