Head to Head Analysis: 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) versus Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Mynd.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $24.69 million 1.37 -$42.56 million ($1.98) -3.03 Mynd.ai $50.01 million 4.47 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

Mynd.ai has higher revenue and earnings than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -45.24% -463.20% -39.42% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 51Talk Online Education Group and Mynd.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mynd.ai beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

