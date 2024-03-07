Head-To-Head Analysis: STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STERIS and Cochlear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.96 billion 4.57 $107.03 million $5.71 40.12 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 135.47

Profitability

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. STERIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares STERIS and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 10.48% 13.67% 7.68% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

STERIS pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. STERIS pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cochlear pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STERIS has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. STERIS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for STERIS and Cochlear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS currently has a consensus price target of $239.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

STERIS beats Cochlear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

