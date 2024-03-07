Head-To-Head Comparison: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.11 $26.89 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $9.03 billion 0.47 $331.23 million $1.03 12.51

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital 10.37% 13.94% 3.76%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Glory Star New Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

