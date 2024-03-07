Head-To-Head Comparison: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investar pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Investar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 11.94% 8.75% 0.68% Unity Bancorp 26.19% 16.17% 1.57%

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investar has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.1% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $139.74 million 1.12 $16.68 million $1.69 9.52 Unity Bancorp $151.64 million 1.81 $39.71 million $3.84 7.12

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.21%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Investar.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Investar on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

