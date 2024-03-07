Head to Head Comparison: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.67% 26.14% 8.09% Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Science Applications International and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $127.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Super League Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.97 $300.00 million $9.45 15.17 Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.47 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.13

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

