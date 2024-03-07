Head-To-Head Survey: United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) and Its Peers

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.75 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.43 billion $106.48 million 21.26

United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -122.66% -54.32% -23.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parks & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 196 850 1987 53 2.61

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts rivals beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.