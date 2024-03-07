Head-To-Head Survey: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) vs. Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Signature Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 826.83 -$116.73 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and Signature Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.95%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Risk & Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Signature Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Signature Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

