Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

