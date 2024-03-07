HLS Therapeutics (HLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.19. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLS. Stifel Canada cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.35 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.