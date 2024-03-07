HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) vs. Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Financial Survey

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) and Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Services of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 46.18 Energy Services of America $334.23 million N/A N/A $0.18 43.93

Energy Services of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Services of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft beats Energy Services of America on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, and operations and maintenance services for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe develops and realizes concessions and operator projects in the areas of roads and social infrastructure, energy, and digital. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

