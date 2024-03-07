HP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 51,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 319% compared to the average daily volume of 12,211 call options.

HP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.23 on Thursday. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

