Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

