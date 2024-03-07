Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,532 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

